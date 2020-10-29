Actor Nora Fatehi is a stunner! She recently upped the glamour quotient as she nailed international brand Marchesa’s floral halter-neck gown. The actor appeared on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 to promote her latest single Naach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa last weekend. Wearing a floral green dress, the actor stunned with her scintillating moves and looked absolutely sensational. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal's Sharara For Mehendi Ceremony is Worth Rs 24,500; Another Pretty Number by Anita Dongre

The Marchesa gown that Nora wore came with a voluminous lower half, a plunging neckline, an architectural draped skirt with a thigh-high slit, and embroidered taffeta. The colour looked fabulous on Nora and the styling definitely added more to it. Check out this video of Nora walking out of her vanity van in that gown: Also Read - Anushka Sharma Wears a Striking Maternity Dress Worth Rs 2.5k, Cheers For Husband Virat Kohli From The Stands, See PICS

Now, while that Marchesa halter-neck ballgown looks all striking and Nora makes it work wonderfully, the price of that gown will make your jaw drop! The gown is available for buying online and it costs a whopping $3995 which comes close to INR 2,96,059 (approx). Check this out:

With her stunning dance moves and impressive fashion game, Nora seems to be ruling the hearts of her fans. She is currently basking in the success of Naach Meri Rani that has already crawled up on the music charts. The actor recently appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the song. For that outing, she chose to opt for a white Herve Leger dress that had fringes on the hemline. Nora kept the rest of the styling simple and let the dress do the entire talking.

What do you think of her Citrine floral gown though? Yay or Nay? She had us at the colour.