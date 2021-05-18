Priyanka Chopra Jonas in pink dress: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to flaunt her perfectly toned physique in some easy-breezy dresses. As much as she likes to go all big on the red carpets, her regular style-file remains pastel, less prints, and the dresses that are basically fuss-free. For her latest outing on social media, the actor chose to go all pink and fun in a midi-dress. Also Read - Mira Rajput's Vintage Afghani Jacket is Bright, Cheery And Steal-Worthy

The former Miss World shared a picture of herself looking absolutely radiant in a pink cut-out dress. The picture was taken from her advertisement and the dress that she wore is available on the online clothing portal Aje. PC chose to wear a Mimosa cut-out midi-dress in Hanami that costs $596 which comes to around INR 43,539. Check out this post: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

The dress totally fits Priyanka’s allay and looks nice against her golden skin. The actor-turned-producer looks perfect with her straight side-parted hair and a pair of delicate gold bracelets in the photo.

The actor was seen wearing a Goddess Kali-printed jacket in a throwback picture recently. The photo was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram and it featured her walking hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas. The interesting choice of the print and the bold decision of carrying that bomber jacket just stole the fans’ hearts, especially the fashion police because Priyanka is never seen taking such risks when it comes to fashion.

Meanwhile, what do you think of Priyanka’s choice of dress here – yay or nay?