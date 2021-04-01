There is never a dull moment with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas around. Actor-producer-singer-entrepreneur and now a restauranteur has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie Citadel in the United Kingdom. PeeCee took to her Instagram to share a chirpy picture of herself enjoying the rare sunshine. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Sunshine hits differently these days 💛” (sic). Priyanka posted a gleeful picture of herself jumping in the air like a ballerina. Donning a vibrant yellow maxi dress by luxury designer brand Emilio Pucci, Priyanka looks like a ray of sunshine. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Shells Out Major Style Goal As She Nails The Denim-on-Denim Look

Priyanka’s stunning yellow dress is from the Resort 2021 collection of the designer brand. The ‘Feather Embellished Maxi Dress’ featured a V-neck and back. The sleeveless maxi dress had a self-tie waist belt and a maxi-length hemline. As soon as Priyanka posted this picture, fans started dropping comments. A user wrote, “would you like❤️ to go out with me tomorrow night?,” another user commented, “Stunner”. Also Read - Inside Taapsee Pannu's New House: European Vibes, Desi Aesthetics, And Pind Feels!

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

What’s the price of Priyanka’s Outfit?

The ‘Feather-Embellished Maxi Dress’ by the luxury designer brand Emilio Pucci retail at a whopping $ 6,085 on the brand’s website which is approximately Rs 4,45,120.

In other news, Priyanka recently announced the opening of her restaurant, Sona in New York. She shared various pictures of the restaurant showcasing the interiors and the delicious food. She wrote, “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen with British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series Citadel.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka’s outfit?