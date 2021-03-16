Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to nail any outfit effortlessly. Be it her Met Gala’s divine look in Ralph Lauren’s burgundy velvet gown or her gorgeous pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano for the Golden Globes 2020, Peecee’s style is quirky and elegant. Making heads turn in her direction yet again, Priyanka for Oscar nominations, opted for Greta Constantine midi dress. Also Read - Oscars Nominations 2021: Priyanka Chopra Can't Hold Her Excitement As The White Tiger Gets Nominated In Best Adapted Screenplay Category

Actor, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, beauty pageant winner, Priyanka dons many hats. She is also a fashionista. Her Oscar nomination announcement outfit is unmissable. The actor looks radiant as she shines in a violet-blue dress which featured a layered skirt and textured top that featured a halter neck with tie-up detailing. The dress had ruffles and sheer panels. She made a case for perfect colour-blocking with hot pink Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps. Also Read - Oscars Nominations 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Announce Academy Award Nominations, Check Full List Here

She accessorised her look with a matching Bulgari watch, diamond earrings, a sleek ponytail. For the glam, she went for dewy base, glowy makeup, nude lip shade, and bronzed cheeks. Also Read - 'I Want My Brother Back'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Joins 'Say No To Bollywood' Trend, Fans Support Her

Check out Priyanka’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



The bright colour, playful silhouettes, and in-depth exploration of ruffles are a breath of fresh air, don’t you agree? On the other, husband-singer Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka by opting for a golden reflecting tuxedo, he teamed it with a white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

The stunning couple read off the nominations for Oscar and in fact treated people with cute banter and flirtations.

You can watch the entire nomination announcement below:



What do you think of Priyanka’s look? Yay or Nay?