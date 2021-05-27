Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to give major fashion goals. The actor-producer-humanitarian-entrepreneur-singer is not just a phenomenal artist but also a style icon. She is known to make striking sartorial choices not just in India but on the International stage as well. PeeCee makes sure she makes heads turn everywhere she goes, from red carpets, film screening,s or being on the cover of an International magazine. Priyanka recently achieved another milestone as she graced the cover of Vogue Australia. The actor looks glamorous in an edgy Alexandre Vauthier black dress which retails for $6523 (approximately Rs 4,73,732.) Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares a Moment With Fans Where She Leaves Sexy Lipstick Mark on Nick Jonas

Priyanka is no less than a stunner in that black gown. Black silk embellished-trim maxi silk dress from the international designer Alexandre Vauthier featured gem embellishment, slim cut, square neck, and spaghetti straps. The dress is from the French label's SS21 collection. It's a piece that's sure to turn heads!

For the photoshoot, Priyanka skipped the accessories. She left her straight hair open for the shoot. She was styled by Kate Phelan.

Check out Priyanka’s picture here:

For the cover, Priyanka opted for a white Chanel outfit which is worth $ $7,880 (Rs 6.7 lakh). Her outfit featured a plunging neckline, floaty wide legs, and contrast monochrome trim.

The multi-hyphenated has been working tirelessly to help India amid the COVID-19 crisis. Priyanka’s fundraiser ‘Together For India’ has managed to raise around Rs 7.5 crore until now and has more and more donations coming in from all across the world to help India during this health crisis.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film, ‘The White Tiger’. She currently has some exciting projects lined up including ‘Matrix 4’, ‘Text For You’, and ‘Citadel’.