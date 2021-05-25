Priyanka Chopra Wore Jewellery Worth Rs 3.5 cr With Her Nude Dress at Billboard's 2021 - Diggin' it?

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, our week started on a high note. Her appearance at the Billboard Music Award was such a refreshing change for the netizens. For the red carpet, PeeCee wore a naked sheer gown by Dolce & Gabbana that came with a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline, and had embroidered jewels all over. Priyanka Chopra topped it off with a thick gold belt. Priyanka looked like a million carat, agree? The multi-hyphenate styled her look with precious stones. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra on Secret to a Happy Marriage With Nick Jonas: ‘Sit Down, Talk And Spend Time Together’

Priyanka elevated her look with a classic Serpenti bracelet by Bulgari, diamond drop earrings and rings. She completed the look with strappy metallic sandals. For the glam, she went for soft smokey eyes, eyebrows on fleek, nude lip tint, with middle-parted locks.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s pictures here:

What’s the price of Priyanka’s jewellery?

Priyanka’s fan account posted details of her jewellery and makeup. Priyanka’s Bulgari bracelet is approximately Rs 2,693,000, her Fiorever Ring £3730 (which is approximately Rs 3,84,531), her Serpentine Viper Ring €4700 (approximately Rs 4,19,134). For the red carpet, Priyanka wore jewellery worth Rs 3,496,665.

PeeCee wore Dolce and Gabbana’s barely there gown for the red carpet. She completed the look by wearing a custom version of probably the most ICONIC belt ever made. The collection she wore was from fall 2007 and the belt only costed whopping Rs 9,47,224. The iconic belt was originally displayed by Dior in their fall 2007 collection has been a celebrity favourite since then.

What do you think of Priyanka’s BBMA look?