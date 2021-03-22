Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Exotic in Powder Blue Jumpsuit Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Oprah Winfrey Interview

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the much-awaited Oprah Winfrey’s chat show, where PeeCee talked about the significant moments of her life. She spoke about the highs and lows of her personal and professional journey. During the interview, the global icon talked about her parents, her insecurities, and the recently released memoir titled Unfinished: A Memoir. The episode was filmed virtually during the pandemic, using technology where Priyanka is in London while Oprah is in the USA. For the interview, Priyanka opted for a powder blue one-shoulder jumpsuit by French fashion designer Roland Mouret. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Office 1st Weekend: John Abraham Starrer Wraps up Day 3 With Rs 8.74 cr

Peecee's one-shoulder jumpsuit is playful and daring, it flaunts a sophisticated silhouette. Priyanka's jumpsuit exposed skin in a strategic fashion that's both sultry and demure. The single full-length sleeve juxtaposed with the completely bare arm is a powerful statement. For all the fun up top, pleated trousers add a sense of formality that keeps the look classic. She complimented her look with stilettos. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Check out Priyanka's clip from the Oprah Winfrey interview here:

For the glam, she kept her look subtle and mascara-laden lashes, eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, and a bit of highlighter. She left her side-parted beach waves tresses open.

What’s the price of Priyanka Chopra’s jumpsuit?

Priyanka’s powder blue jumpsuit is from the clothing brand Roland Mouret and is worth USD 1,495 which is approximately Rs 1,08,261.

Priyanka Chopra has been in the news lately. The actor has been giving us major fashion goals. PeeCee looks radiant as she shines in a violet-blue dress that featured a layered skirt and textured top that featured a halter neck with tie-up detailing. The dress had ruffles and sheer panels. She made a case for perfect colour-blocking with hot pink Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.

She accessorised her look with a matching Bulgari watch, diamond earrings, a sleek ponytail. For the glam, she went for dewy base, glowy makeup, nude lip shade, and bronzed cheeks.

What do you think of Priyanka’s outfit? Yay or Nay?