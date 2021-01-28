Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most fashionable actors. She never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. From strutting a traditional saree to a bodycon dress, Priyanka knows how to nail every outfit with panache. In a recent Instagram post, PeeCee revealed that she has escaped a major wardrobe malfunction just five minutes before stepping on the red carpet at Cannes 2019. Also Read - Hina Khan Wears Rs 4k Backstrap Flats to Match Her Floral Outfit, See Pics

For her Cannes 2019 appearance, Priyanka wore a stunning custom-made fiery Robert Cavalli shimmery bold black and red embellished off-shoulder gown which also featured a train. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and Priyanka pulled it off effortlessly and was appreciated by the tabloids back in 2019. However, the actor shared that the delicate zipper of this gorgeous gown broke at the last minute, moments before the red carpet. She revealed that her amazing team saved her from a wardrobe malfunction. Also Read - Kiara Advani vs Sara Ali Khan - Who Rocked The Red Power Suit Better?

She shared a collage of her stills from the red carpet and wrote, “I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. 😂 The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride!” Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Bewitching in a Black Saree, Fans Call Her 'Qayamat'

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Surprising, isn’t it? Priyanka walked the red carpet with such grace at Cannes.

In November, the actor in an interview with People magazine shed light on two of the red carpet looks that were too uncomfortable for her. Priyanka who was crowned Miss World in the year 2000 said that her Miss World dress gave her a lot of trouble. “In year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won in the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up,” she revealed.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently basking in the success of her recent film ‘The White Tiger’ on Netflix.