Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently wore a dress that had no space for sleeves. It, in fact, made her look like a whole ball of tiny dots. The former Miss World carried the dress better than anyone else but it did put some trolls to the job. Now, in her latest tweet on Wednesday morning, PC shared a few hilarious memes made on her and the dress.

The actor is currently basking in the success of her memoir Unfinished that has become the Best Selling Book in New York, India, and Canada. While interacting with her fans on Twitter on Wednesday, the actor also took out some time to acknowledge the memes made on her dress. PC had her best laugh as she saw how people got creative while trolling her for wearing that iconic Halpern orb dress that British actor Gemma Chan wore for the cover of Elle magazine. Check out Priyanka's tweets here:

Priyanka wore the dress earlier this month for a press tour of her memoir. While that polka-dotted dress is not at all easy to pull off, our ‘desi girl’ made it look like a cakewalk. She styled her dress with black heels and a pair of sheer stockings, along with a top knot, a pair of drop earrings, and red lipstick.

Priyanka has had her fashion moments in the past when she chose to wear the giant trench coat for her appearance at the Met Gala 2017 and followed it by a look that was inspired by Alice in Wonderland at Met Gala 2019. This dress though seems like a whole another level! What do you think?