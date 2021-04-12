London: Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first presenter at the BAFTAs 2021 that was held on Sunday night. The actor was joined by her husband Nick Jonas at the ceremony as they announced the nominees from London’s Royal Albert Hall while others joined through video. For the 74th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs), Priyanka dolled up in two outfits. For her first appearance, she wore a black outfit that had a giant butterfly detailing in the front, and for her second appearance, she slipped into separates wearing a pink jacket with dhoti pants. Also Read - BAFTA Awards 2021: Nomadland Wins Big, Here is The Complete List of Winners

The outfit was designed by the Spanish label Pertegaz. The Fuschia pink jacket that PC wore came with heavily embroidered flowers and a front-open detailing that showed off a lot of decolletage. The silk pants were inspired by India’s dhoti pants and looked immensely comfortable. Priyanka wore the look with matching pink heels and a sleek neckpiece. Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ pink look from the BAFTAs 2021 here: Also Read - BAFTAs 2021 Honour Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor Alongside Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery

Priyanka’s movie The White Tiger was nominated in two categories. However, both Adarsh Gourav who was nominated in the category of Best Actor, and director Ramin Bahrani who got the Best Director nomination – lost to Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Christoper Hamptom and Floran Zeller for The Father.

Meanwhile, the American film Nomadland that was released last year, won as many as four trophies in the award ceremonies including the Best Film Award, Best Director Award, Lead Actress Award, and Best Cinematography Award.