Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

New Delhi: A new picture of actor-producer-social activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with singer-husband Nick Jonas has surfaced online. PeeCee can be seen wearing a gorgeous red outfit. Priyanka Chopra looked nothing short of stunning in a red embroidered jacket. What caught our attention was the huge picture of Goddess Kali at the back of the jacket. She teamed up her chic jacket with a red skirt. Also Read - Krystle D’Souza Reveals She Was Axed From Film Due To Her TV Background, Says 'I Broke Down'

Her jewelled jacket featured red roses all over, intricate detailing, and there’s another tiny figure that looks like Lord Krishna but we aren’t sure. In India, Hindu deities possess a rich and varied iconography and mythology. Each deity has a special meaning and purpose for use in worship. Goddess Kali Goddess Kali is believed to destroy evil and egoism and fight for justice, whereas Lord Krishna signifies compassion, tenderness, and love. Also Read - Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Asks Fans To 'Support India', Amplifies Priyanka Chopra's Covid-19 Fundraiser

Here’s the zoomed-in version of PeeCee’s Jacket: Also Read - Lucky Ali Addresses Death Rumours Says, "I'm Alive And Resting in Peace At Home"

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband Nick Jonas. She opted for red stockings and rounded off her look with colourful pumps.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas Picture here:

Over the years, using mythological figures or religious figures on outfits has been criticised by a section of people, however, art has no formula, and every artiste looks at things differently. Remember Rihanna’s Ganesha pendant? The International pop star received a lot of backlash for donning the Hindu deity pendant. Western celebrities including Gwen Stefani and Selena Gomez sparked debates about cultural appropriation after they wore bindi in their music performances.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen with British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios’ upcoming thriller series Citadel.

What are your thoughts on using religious texts, symbols, or figures as part of fashion?