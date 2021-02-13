Actor-producer-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t believe in basic fashion or style. From walking her dog in an animal print dress or getting on a zoom call for a virtual event, the White Tiger actor knows how to make a style statement. For the press tour of her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka wore a Polka Dot Draped Orb. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Ravishing Photos in Red Hot Saree Set Fashion Goals For B-Town Divas

Priyanka took fashion a notch higher by wearing the iconic Halpern orb dress which British actor Gemma Chan wore for the cover of Elle magazine. The orb dress is not easy to pull off, but Priyanka Chopra made a fashion statement effortlessly. She teamed up her dress with heels and black sheer stockings. She accessorised her look by opting for statements earrings and red lip tint, mascara-laden eyelids with her statement high bun completed her look.

Check out her video and picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PriyankaChopraCloset fanpage🇮🇳 (@priyankacloset)

Priyanka’s fan page, Priyanka Closet posted the above picture on their Instagram page. And soon after, Priyanka’s pictures received mixed reactions. While some were concerned about her hands, others appreciated her sartorial choices.

A user wrote, “Aree but… Hands use kaise karne ka.” (But how will you use your hands) , other user wrote, “Worst dress she has ever worn”.

The fans said, “Damn she can pull off anything”, “Love her look/face here”

The Sky is Pink actor never disappoint when it comes to fashion. Her effortless yet stylish sartorial choices have made headlines.

On the work front, Priyanka is in the UK. The actor is currently shooting two back-to-back projects. As per reports, Priyanka is expected to feature in the fourth installment of ‘The Matrix’ franchise.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka’s orb dress? Tell us in the comments below!