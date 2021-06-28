Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Includes Asymmetric Top And Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to look effortlessly chic in whatever she wears. Actor-producer-entrepreneur-humanitarian has taken over social media feeds with her distinctive looks. From the Oscars nomination announcement to the BAFTAs and her other statement-making red carpet outfit, PeeCee never disappoints. Most recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself wearing an all-white outfit from the shelves of the international clothing brand Aeron. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Overwhelmed After Finally Visiting Her Restaurant Sona But Her Order Catches Everyone's Attention

The multi-hyphenated was looking chic as always. Chopra was seen wearing a white asymmetric high neck top with a double-slit skirt. Her top came with an Asymmetric neckline and featured a structured knit with horizontal stripes, PeeCee teamed it with an ankle-length bodycon knit skirt that had asymmetric slits on the front and the back. Priyanka along with her new set of pictures wrote, "Sunday's OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈" (sic)

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s pictures here:

PeeCee styled her look with prism mirror hoop earrings from the brand Isharya. She added a golden bracelet, a stylish wristwatch, and multiple rings to her amp up her monotone look. Priyanka’s sunnies and sling bag added the oomph factor. She rounded off her look with white heels. For the glam, PeeCee went for the dewy base and subtle makeup. She opted for brown nude lip shade for her outing in NYC.

What is the price of Priyanka’s outfit?

Priyanka’s asymmetric top and knit skirt is from the international clothing brand Aeron. The top is worth 195 EUR which is approximately Rs 17,256 and the double slit skirt is worth 229 EUR which is around 20,267. The separates are available online for buying on the brand’s website.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas waved the Pride flag while on a car ride in New York City. The actor shared a selfie on her Instagram story.

What do you think of Priyanka’s all-white look? Yay or Nay?