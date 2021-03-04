Rajkummar Rao in Rs 9,900 Yellow Panel Shirt Looks Dapper as He Steps Out For Roohi Promotions

He is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood today, Rajkummar Rao is known for his choice of unique scripts and acting chops. Rao made his debut in the Indian film industry and achieved nation-wide recognition for his flawless performances. Although he has not delivered a commercial hit just yet, it is safe to say that his performances are always appreciated and on par with excellence. Rao’s fashion game over the years has evolved, from sporting an edgy casual to graphic T-shirts, the actor is giving us major fashion goals with his every outing. Also Read - Roohi New Song: Janhvi Kapoor Sets The Dance Floor On Fire With 'Nadiyon Paar'

Rajkummar is currently busy promoting his upcoming horror-comedy film, Roohi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. For the promotions, the actor wore a citrine-coloured crossover panel shirt with white trousers. He paired up the set with tan colour jutis. He looked suave in a moustache. The actor was styled by Anisha Jain. Also Read - Inside Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s Rs 64 Crore Sprawling Apartment in Mumbai- See PICS

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s look here:

Rao’s outfit is a perfect outfit for a friend’s wedding or a Haldi ceremony. If you loved the actor’s outfit and are secretly eying on it, then you are in luck. Rajummar Rao is wearing the label Antar Agni for the promotions and the crossover panel shirt is available for buying on the label’s official website. It is worth Rs 9,900.

Have a look:

Rao since his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha has upped his fashion game. From pulling off basic solids to groundbreaking silhouettes, the actor has definitely come a long way.

What do you think of his look? Will you add it to your closet?