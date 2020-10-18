Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated her brother’s Badhaai function in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The actor, dressed in a beautiful green coloured saree, attended the pre-wedding festivities at her maternal grandparents’ house. For the ceremony, she wore gorgeous Sabyasachi jewellery with her handloom saree. However, it was her sister, Rangoli Chandel, who definitely attracted some more eyeballs. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Smears Haldi on Brother Aksht as Family Gears up For a November Wedding - Watch

Rangoli looked fabulous in a royal blue coloured handloom saree that came with pretty flower motifs weaved into it. She completed her look with some traditional gold jewellery. The catch here is that Rangoli wore a saree that was seen on her sister in the past.

We all know how sisters love to share their clothes and a royal looking saree can never be worn just once. Rangoli and Kangana just set the right example of this sister bonding and looked all graceful in their respective sarees at the function.

Kangana had worn this saree at the launch event of a saree brand. The actor was present as a special guest at the store opening of a handloom saree brand called Taneira and the blue saree was designed by the same brand. While Kangana looked graceful in her, the same saree did wonder on Rangoli as well. She often talks about her sister’s love for handloom creations and how she wants to encourage the local craftsmanship. The actor never fails to impress in her fashion picks and when it comes to rocking traditional, Kangana always goes for desi stuff. Now, this also ensures sustainable fashion. What do you think?