Bollywood’s Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is one of the most stylish actors in the industry. He is known for out-of-the-box characters on screen and his unconventional fashion choices. The actor does not shy away from donning an outfit that could be a bit outrageous for most others to pull off. He is also known for his expensive taste. In fact, whatever the actor sports usually comes with an insane price tag. Also Read - Dia Mirza in Rs 4,68,000 Lehenga Twirls Her Way Into The Hearts of Fans - See Pics

Not just clothes, but he has a fascination for wristwatches, shoes, sunglasses, and cars. Ranveer has an exquisite collection of all things luxurious. Among the many things that he owns, the diamond-studded wristwatch by Franck Muller has got our heart. While it is not surprising for us to see Ranveer endorsing the Geneva-based watchmakers since he is the brand ambassador of the label but what is surprising is that Ranveer owns a rarest and exclusive timepiece from their collection. Not just one, but on several occasions, the actor was seen sporting this stellar wristwatch. Ranveer loves to sport Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 2.74 Lakh Neon Dress Will Brighten up Your Dull Day

Take a look at Ranveer’s stellar watch here: Also Read - Kiara Advani in Rs 2,27,500 Black Sequin Lehenga Exudes Charm For Award Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Well, the wristwatch is made of white gold and is covered in tiny diamonds. Also, the numbers on the dial are covered in diamonds. The dial is made of precious metal and has a glossy finish to it. The band gives an exquisite appeal as it is made of finely quilted leather.

What is the price of Ranveer Singh’s Franck Muller Wristwatch?

As per MensXP, the watch is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $300,000, which converts to about Rs 2.6 crore.

Not just a wristwatch, Ranveer also owns a rare to find Ariel Vintage Motorcycle, which is worth Rs 7 lakh. He owns several luxurious cars including Jaguar XJL, Mercedes Benz GLS, etc.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer’s Rs 2.6 crore wristwatch?