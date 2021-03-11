Playback singer Neha Kakkar left the internet swooning over her latest pictures. She is not just a supremely talented singer; she has an impeccable fashion sense too. Trust Neha to nail a shimmery gown, or a sultry saree, the singer knows how to uplift the fashion game. Neha took to her Instagram to share her glamorous pictures in a red frill Co-ord by label Elza By Namira. Neha revealed her look for her upcoming music video Matlabi Yariyan. Also Read - Tabahi! Nia Sharma Raises The Temperature With Her Bold Avatar in Black Top, Fans go Weak in The Knees

The singer chose to wear an easy-breezy yet trendy co-ord set. Neha looks smoking hot in her new slew of pictures. She kept her hair in soft waves and glammed her look with bold red lipstick, eyeliner, eyebrows on fleek, mascara, and lots of highlighters. She accessorised her look with chand baali and chunky bangles.

She captioned the picture, "Like the look? Well this is my look from #MatlabiYariyan Unplugged Video which will be Out Tomorrow at 11 am on my YouTube Channel! 🥰🤗"

Check out her pictures here:

Co-ord set has become a go-to- fashion pick for Bollywood celebrities. From Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nushrratt Bharuccha, or Sara Ali Khan it seems that co-ord sets are having a celebrity right now. You do not really have to put much thought when you are opting for a co-ord set, one can slip into it easily. It adds an edge to your closet, you can opt for a co-ord set for a vacation or for a brunch date with your girlfriends. You can score high on comfort and style.

What is the price of Neha Kakkar’s red outfit?

If you liked Neha’s co-ord set, then you are in luck. The red frill co-ord set is available on the official website of Elza By Namira. It retails at Rs 7, 840. Check it out:

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen in the song Aur Pyaar Karna hai opposite singer Guru Randhawa, she also dropped the teaser of the song on her official Instagram.

Did you like Neha’s red frill co-ord? Yay or Nay?