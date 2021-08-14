Rhea Kapoor's Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor Looks Pretty in a Floral Lehenga Worth Rs 78,000 | See Pics

Shanya Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding: Shanaya Kapoor looked breathtakingly pretty in her floral lehenga as she attended her cousin, Rhea Kapoor’s wedding with Karan Boolani in Mumbai on Saturday. The Bollywood debutant wore a fuss-free lehenga that looked appropriate for an intimate traditional ceremony.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani's Wedding Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Stun at The Private Ceremony

Shanaya’s mustard polka printed lehenga came with a printed organza dupatta and a fully embroidered blouse with strap detailing. The soon-to-be actor paired her gorgeous lehenga with a pair of statement jhumki and a gold bangle. The Mustard Polka and Striped lehenga, designer by Arpita Mehta, is priced at Rs 78,000 and it’s available for buying at the designer’s website. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor To Tie Knot With Boyfriend Karan Boolani Today; Anil Kapoor’s House All Lit Up

While Shanaya opted for less bling, more print, her cousin Janhvi Kapoor opted for a superbly sparkly Manish Malhotra lehenga with all the heavy gota-patti embroidery and mirror work on it. Janhvi also wore a statement diamond neckpiece with her sparkly lehenga. Her sister Khushi chose a subtle fusion outfit in yellow colour.

Who do you think fared better?