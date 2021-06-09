Actor- social media enthusiast Sameera Reddy has always been open about her struggle with weight, post-partum depression. She has been an advocate for body positivity and mental health problem for many years now. Her social media page is a testament to her beliefs. She often talks about her struggles of being a mother of two and how challenging it can be. In her latest Instagram post, Sameera talked about body positivity. Also Read - Bit Harsh! 2 Delhi Cops Face Action For Having a Little Fun While At Work | Watch Viral Video

Sameera shared a collage of four pictures showing different parts of her body, highlighting different parts of her body. She asked her followers what part of their makes them the most uncomfortable. She revealed that she is not comfortable with her back flabs and arms. She shared zoomed-in pictures of her back, face, tummy, and stretch marks show.

Check out Sameera Reddy’s post:

In the post, she wrote, “Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me it’s my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it taken me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a mantra. #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement.” (sic)

Not just Sameera, many celebs have spoken about the body positivity movement and why is acceptance is important.

In a previous post, Sameera addressed body shaming and its effects on mental health. The actor said we sometimes tend to shame and question ourselves, too. Sameera suggests loving oneself, with one’s flaws and imperfections, can lead to mental happiness.

“We’ve all been shamed at some point: sometimes by society. Sometimes we do it to ourselves. Today’s #fitnessfriday post is dedicated to #mentalhealthawarenessmonth Pause and ask. ‘is hate, fear, expectation, shame, self-doubt driving you to question yourself? We all do it. I do too. It’s only human. But going past it with kindness and acceptance of yourself and others can set you free,” she wrote.

“Loving your ‘flaws’ and ‘imperfections’ as they call it is your ticket to move towards a happy you. Take time to talk and listen to someone. It’s ok not to feel ok all the time. We are all #imperfectlyperfect,” she suggested.