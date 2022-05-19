Sameera Reddy Shares Throwback Pic From Postpartum Stress, Netizens Call Her Gutsy Mom!

Sameera Reddy Shares Pic From Postpartum Stress: Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram as she opened up about postpartum depression while sharing pictures with her son. The actor went through PPSD after the birth of her first born with husband Akshai Varde. Sameera, who has been quite vocal about her road to recovery confessed that she did not act fast enough during the lowest point of her life. Check out this post by the actor on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Malaika Arora to Bharti Singh, B-Town Celebs Who Have Shed Kilos With Intermittent Fasting

Sameera Shares PPD Experience!

In the picture the actor can be seen with her son Hans. Throwing light on postpartum stress, Sameera captioned her post as, "Even though mental illnesses can't be seen, they exist . Mental health awareness refers to a wide range of mental health conditions — disorders that affect your mood, thinking and behavior such as Depression, anxiety , bipolar disorder, PPD etc . For me Postpartum stress was hard and i did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed . The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest❤️‍🩹. I couldn't feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child . I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves ❤️ You are not alone . And being there for each other in tough times is so important."

The actor also listed down suggestions to cope up with Postpartum Depression. Sameera further wrote, “What can we do to help ourselves & others ?

– Take care of yourself & be aware of your

emotional Health.

– Listen without judgement

– Share your story

– Create a community that supports a safe space for healthy conversations

– Try Getting 8 hours of sleep per night.

– Less screen time

– Spend quiet time to reflect on what’s bothering you .

– being mindful of what you eat

– Exercising for 30-minutes.

– Journal your thoughts .

– Saying no to something you don’t want to do.

– Decluttering your space

– Learning a new skill

– reach out to a friend , family or seek professional

. Try holistic approach with natural therapy ( I believe homeopathy really helped me ) 🙏🏼#mentalhealthawarenessmonth 💚 #imperfectlyperfect."

Netizens Call Sameera Gutsy Mom!

Celebs and fans hailed the actor on her honest and brave revelation. Actor Gauahar Khan commented, "You're an amazing mom" with a heart emoji. Anita Hassanandani wrote, 'Best mom'. A fan commented, "#gutsy_mom .. You are soo amazing mam🙏." Another netizen wrote, "When I saw you with Hans and Nyra.. I feel you are enjoying your best time of your life. After being a mom things are very difficult for women as a mentally and physically. But you encourage other women also to love their selves the way they are." Check out the fan reactions:

Sameera had previously shared that she wasn’t sure about having a second baby after giving birth to her son. She also spoke about how she lost control of her body and self due to stress, which took a toll on her marriage. The actor stated that it was her husband and family who helped her to overcome the problems despite all odds. Sameera tied the knot with Akshai in January 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple welcomed their son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019.

