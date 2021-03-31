Sanjana Sanghi Shells Out Major Style Goal As She Nails The Denim-on-Denim Look

Denim is one wardrobe staple that fluidly fits into comfort dressing, you can wear it for a party, or it can be your work attire. Ripped, coloured, stonewashed, and cropped, denim has always been in fashion since the time of its invention. If you want to nail the denim-on-denim fashion trend, then take a cue from Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi who nailed the denim-all-over look effortlessly. Sanjana never ceases to impress her fans with her acting chops and sartorial choices. She is giving us major style goals in her latest set of pictures. Also Read - Inside Taapsee Pannu's New House: European Vibes, Desi Aesthetics, And Pind Feels!

Sanjana was recently spotted in Mumbai acing denim on denim look like a pro. The 24-year-old was seen donning a blue denim shirt with a pair of blue denim pants. The washed denim shirt is from the label Mellow Drama. The washed denim shirt featured a cutwork denim panel at the front, frayed edges details, front opening with metal snap buttons with full sleeves with cuff. Her washed denim mix and match cargo pants featured a cutwork denim panel at front, baggy pockets in cutwork denim, smocking at the bottom hem. The actor possesses a feminine style sense.

Sanjana left her hair open in soft waves and completed her look with a pair of tan-coloured strappy lace-up sandals. She kept her makeup minimal with a pink lip shade and dewy base. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela in Rs 69,999 Halter Necked Crimson Gown is a Hot Mess| View PICS

Check out Sanjana Sanghi’s pictures here:

What’s the price of Sanjana’s Double Denim look? Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan on Art of Responding to Trolls, 'If You Take Potshot At Me, I Have Every Right to Take One at You'

If you loved Sanjana’s outfit and wish to try it too, then you are in luck as it is available on the Mellow Drama website. The washed denim shirt is worth Rs 6,800 and the washed denim cargo pants retail at Rs 6,000. The total cost of the entire outfit is Rs 12,800.

On the work front, she was seen in a music video with singer Guru Randhawa titled Mehendi Waale Haath. She will be next seen in Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Will you dare to double the denim?