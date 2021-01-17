Ever since Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood, she has been ruling the hearts of the millennials with her charm, wittiness, and unabashed attitude. From her impeccable acting skills to her massive weight loss transformation, the Kedarnath actor has been an inspiration for many. Even her sartorial choices are winning hearts on the internet, this time Sara opted for a check printed off-shoulder dress for a photo shoot. Also Read - Nora Fatehi is a Queen of Elegance and Grace in a Blush Pink Kaftan- See VIRAL Pics

Sara looks chic in her latest pictures posted by renowned stylist Ami Patel. Sara's bodycon dress featured draped sides, an off-the-shoulder neckline, Long sleeves, sheath silhouette, and mid-thigh length. Sara shows how to do fall fashion right.

Check out her pictures:

Sara opted for red stilettos and left her hair open for the photoshoot. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and for the glam went for subtle makeup with a dab of lipstick.

Sara’s gorgeous pleated dress is from the brand Neiman Marcus. It’s available on their website but is out of stock at the moment. If you loved Sara’s dress and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then it is worth $495 which is approximately Rs 36,215.

Sara was last seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. She will be next seen in Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

What do you think of Sara’s pleated dress? Will you add it to your wardrobe this season?