Sara Ali Khan is Grace And Elegance Personified in Rs 1 Lakh Sleek Black Dress

One can never go wrong with a classic black dress and Sara Ali Khan is here to prove just that. A chic black dress featuring a figure-flaunting silhouette is a must-have in every wardrobe. It looks stylish, trendy, even if you have not put much effort into it. Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture wearing a gorgeous black outfit. Her stunning black dress is from the shelves of Safiyaa. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit is a Summer Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Stunning Shade of Blue Ever

Her latest photoshoot is for a jewellery brand. Sara’s pretty black dress featured satin sleeves, square neckline and came with a self-belt around the waist. She rounded off her look with statement diamond earrings and a neckpiece. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Pics of Toned Abs in Inspiring Post: 'Not Lucky, I Work Hard'

Check out Sara’s look here:

For the glam, Sara opted for the dewy base with rosy cheeks, pink lipstick and mascara. She left her luscious hair open in soft curls.

What’s the price of Sara’s midi dress?

Sara’s black midi dress is from the international clothing Safiyaa. It is priced at £995 which is approximately Rs 1,02,956.

Take inspiration from Sara’s on how to enjoy date nights in a gorgeous outfit. Not just sophisticated pieces, Sara’s wardrobe is filled with colourful and dramatic numbers too. Remember her icy blue tulle dress which she paired with silver heels?

Be it a bikini or a traditional lehenga, Sara’s style is effortless.

What are your thoughts on Sara’s gorgeous black dress?