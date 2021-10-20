Sara Ali Khan in yellow sharara: With Diwali just around the corner, it is time to start searching for that perfect outfit. With so many options including sarees, lehengas, Anarkali, sharara and Indo-western silhouettes, we often get confused about what to wear. Trust actor Sara Ali Khan to always serve us the fashion inspiration when required! Her traditional wardrobe is always on point and is perfect for the upcoming festive season. The actor never fails to make an impact with her fashion choices. From wearing a bold neon lehenga to playing it safe with white chikankari kurtas, Sara has aced every look with ease. For a recent outing, Sara opted for a yellow sharara from the shelves of ace designer Arpita Mehta.Also Read - Fabindia Removes Viral Tweet Promoting Diwali Collection Called Jashn-e-Riwaaz After #BoycottFabindia Trends Online

If you still find yourself in a fashion fix, then take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan who owns an enviable collection of ethnic outfits in her wardrobe. Her yellow sharara is perfect for the upcoming Diwali party, it's bright, it's breezy and screams festive days. The mango-coloured ensemble featured a printed sharara, a hand-embroidered blouse that came in the shades of bronze. She teamed it with a cape that featured mirror and cowrie shell detailing.

For the outing, Sara decided to keep her makeup and hair simple. She left her hair open and opted for a minimal makeup look. She accessorised her look with drop earrings and rings. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri.

Check out her pictures here:

What’s the price of Sara’s outfit?

Sara opted for a Poppy Mango Leaf print sharara with a hand-embroidered blouse, cape with mirror, and cowrie shell detailing from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. The organza and silk sharara set is priced at Rs 69,000.

What are your thoughts on Sara’s festive look?