Actor Sara Ali Khan after her incredible weight loss has become a fitness inspiration for many. She often uploads workout videos and posts. If you are seeking fitness inspiration and don't know where to draw that inspiration from, then scroll through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram handle. In a recent video, Sara can be seen doing hanging leg raises to strengthen her core.

Sara gave a sneak peek of her evening exercise routine through a short video. Through her video, she has been trying to encourage her fans towards a healthier lifestyle. Looking chic as usual in a black sports bra and black tights, she rounded off her look with a pair of black sports shoes. She tied her hair back in a neat ponytail. In the video, she can be seen working out with trainer Reza Katani by her side, Sara can be seen hanging from an overhead bar, performing leg raises effortlessly.

Along with the video, Sara wrote, "For real results you have to push yourself! Or sometimes…pull yourself And my workouts on @power are made to get results even if you are a beginner, so set yourself a new challenge (just like I did) and just start with me! (sic)."

Check out the video here:

Actor Katrina Kaif who is a fitness enthusiast gave a shout-out to Sara. “Good form and Reza Katani in top form as well,” Katrina Kaif wrote.

What are the benefits of hanging leg raises:

Hanging leg raises helps in strengthening your core, improves spine health, and mobility. You focus on your lower abs while working out your entire core. Muscles that are targeted:

internal obliques.

hip flexors.

forearm muscles.

shoulder girdle muscles.

Will you add hanging leg raises to your workout now?