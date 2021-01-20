It seems that the year 2021 will also see Bollywood celebrities vacationing in the Maldives. In fact, we are already seeing an upward trend with actors including popular Kannada actor Yash and Sara Ali Khan spending some quality time and taking a break from the monotony. Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a slew of pictures from her trip to the Maldives having a gala time. Sara look like a million bucks in a multi-coloured co-ords by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Also Read - Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Outfit Will be Simple, Subtle and Nothing Over-the-Top, Says Stylist Akshay Tyagi

Sara can be seen wearing a comfortable and stylish bikini set which features a scooped neck top with seamed cups that gives it a vintage feel. She teamed up her look with a multi-coloured paneyo, the print features fantastical elements juxtaposed on obsidian black, embellished with signature skein work and eyelet trims on edges, reads the description on the designer duo website. Sara captioned her post, "Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose"

Check out Sara Ali Khan pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The 25-year-old actor flaunted her flawless figure and left her hair open in soft waves. Sara skipped on accessories and opted for minimal makeup. If you like Sara’s multi-coloured co-ords and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The comfortable bikini set is worth Rs 15,950 and the paneyo is worth Rs 36,950, which in total is Rs 52,900. You can glam up your look by opting for this glamorous combo. It is available on Shivan and Narresh’s website for buying. Check out:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

What do you think of Sara’s beach look? Will you add this to your wardrobe?