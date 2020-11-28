Actor Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan wearing a sharp red pantsuit. The actor made a striking appearance as she looked absolutely gorgeous in that crisp styling. Sara’s red suit had straight sleeves with cape-like detailing and she pulled every inch of that tricky number. Also Read - This Italian Brand Launches 'World's Most Expensive' Handbag Worth Over Rs 50 Crore, Know What's so Special About It

Sara Ali Khan, who usually like to keep it easy in a basic cotton salwar-kameez oozed a lot of oomph in her red suit that was curated by a British luxury womenswear brand named Safiyaa. The brand has been a favourite of many celebrated women including Meghan Markle, the former first lady of the US Michelle Obama, and Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor among others. Also Read - Coolie No. 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan And Paresh Rawal Set to Make Christmas Merrier Than Ever

The red suit that Sara wore on Saturday while promoting Coolie No. 1 is available at Safiyaa’s official website for buying. While the jacket costs 850 pounds, that matching pair of trousers alone costs 495 pounds and the entire look costs approx 1,32,381 INR.

Sara let that colour do the entire talking in her look and she kept the rest of her things understated. The actor wore a pair of matching footwear and carried the same manicure while choosing to wear no piece of jewellery. The side-parted hair definitely took the entire look a notch higher. We think the red instantly made Sara looked even more radiant than she already looks. Also, it was the best choice considering the theme of the film which is quite colourful with red taking the centrestage.

Meanwhile, Coolie No. 1 is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 25.

What do you think of her red look here?