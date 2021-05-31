Shanaya Kapoor Exudes Hotness in Rs 7,254 White Bikini And Rs 10K Oversized Hat

If you are someone who loves minimalistic yet statement-worthy fashion, then scroll through aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram handle. The actor treated her followers with a throwback photoshoot, and she looks stunning! Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter also described her mood in the photos, “Mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach.” Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Now Gets Ousted From Anand L Rai Gangster Film After Dostana 2, SRK-Backed Freddie

Shanaya looks smoking hot in a white bikini by brand Ookioh, which she styled with a sheer sarong wrapped around her body. Her oversized straw hat from the brand Myaraa was the show-stealer. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Serving Parisian Glamour Realness in Rs 4 Lakh Embellished Gown

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s pictures here:

As soon as Shanaya uploaded her sizzling pictures, her fans and friends dropped compliments. Suhana Khan commented “Unreal, ” while Ananya Panday wrote, “What?” in disbelief. Navya Naveli also commented on Shanaya’s picture asking, “What’s going on?”, Shanaya’s parents also dropped comments on her pictures.

What’s the price of Shanaya’s white bikini and oversized hat?

If you are eyeing Shanaya’s string white bikini, then you are in luck. Shanaya’s bikini is from the label Ookioh and a hat from Myaraa. The white bikini top is worth USD 50 and bikini bottom is of the same prize. The set is for USD 100, which is approximately 7,254. The oversized straw hat, which is created from a golden straw weave is worth Rs 9,999.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma productions.

What do you think of Shanaya’s minimalistic look? Yay or Nay?