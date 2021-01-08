Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all geared up to make a debut in Bollywood and her latest pictures are the proof. The Kapoor Khandaan is known for its impeccable acting skills and fashion sense. From her latest photoshoot, it’s evident that Shanaya will win the title of Bollywood’s girl next door. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Carries Rs 87k Mini Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Sexy Sleeveless Top And Denims, See PICS

For her latest photoshoot, Shanaya wore an off-shoulder brown jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with a simple golden neckpiece. Bronze makeup, lots of illuminator, nude lip gloss, and messy hairdo rounded off her look. In her latest photoshoot, Shanaya seems to be giving us major Kendall Jenner vibes and we are not complaining! Also Read - Bikini-Clad Ananya Panday Spotted in Ishaan Khatter's Video From Maldives, Fans Say 'Ananya Dikh Gayi'

Check out her look: Also Read - Ananya Panday Sets The Temperature Soaring in a Fringe-Bikini Designed by Aunt Seema Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

In another set of pictures, Shanaya can be seen in a wet hair look, a blue oversized blazer, and nicely done nails. The printed ice blue blazer is surely making her glow even more. Shanaya’s pictures were shared by makeup artist Riddhima Sharma. Shanaya also posed in a black oversized blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Sharma (@makeupbyriddhima)

Shanaya made several appearances on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives along with her mom Maheep and father Sanjay. Even though the show didn’t get ‘Fabulous’ reviews and fans called it a sad version of the popular American reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Shanaya somehow grabbed a lot of attention that added to her fan following on Instagram.

What do you think of Shanaya’s latest photoshoot - hot or not?