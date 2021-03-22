Shanaya Kapoor's Bikini in Viral Photoshoot Costs Rs 76,800 And She Totally Slays in it - See Pics

Mumbai: The newest entry in Bollywood – Shanaya Kapoor has already started garnering all the attention for her fashion choices. While announcing the news of her big Bollywood debut on Instagram, she shared a few pictures of herself posing in a bikini. The debutant actor who’s making a foray in the industry with a film by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions wore a bikini set designed by Versace in her now-viral photoshoot. Also Read - 'Heights of Nepotism', Netizens React After Shanaya Kapoor Announces First Film With Karan Johar's Dharma

Shanaya could be seen rocking her perfectly toned physique in a set of black-white and golden bikini set that came with a shrug. The bikini set had the signature Versace detailing and Shanaya rocked every inch of it. The new Bollywood member wore a Barocco Mosaic print bikini bottom worth Rs 36, 300, and a bikini top worth Rs 40,5o0. The entire set cost around Rs 76,800 (approx). The bikini set is also available for buying on Versace's official website. Here are the screenshots:

While Shanaya made a noise on Instagram with her photoshoot, she also wrote a heartwarming note in the caption of her post. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor mentioned just how long has she been waiting for this day and when it's finally here, she couldn't be more grateful to all those who believed in her. "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad," she wrote on Instagram.

