Shilpa Shetty Gives a Chic Twist to a Traditional Saree, Looks Glamorous in Rs 46K Black And Silver Number

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood in not just one but many arenas in her three-decades-long career. She is a fitness enthusiast, an entrepreneur, and a fashion icon. Her statement-worthy outfits often make headlines. She loves experimenting with her wardrobe and we are not complaining. For her recent appearance on the reality show, Super Dancer – Chapter 4, Shilpa wore a saree crop top with a dhoti skirt. She looks absolutely gorgeous in that black and silver number. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 36,000 Black Hand Embroidered Lehenga Makes Our Heart Skip a Beat

Shilpa’s black concept saree is from the shelves of designer Reeti Arneja’s collection. It features a black crop top with an attached tip-dye drape which had floral motifs and came with embroidered dhoti skirt. The saree is inspired by the gypsies of India and it combines the new age silhouettes effortlessly. She captioned one of her posts, “Pro-tip: Be You, The world will adjust.” Also Read - Pooja Batra Performs Floating Camel Asana With Effortless Ease in New Yoga Post

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Row: After Raj Kundra, His Sister Reena Breaks Silence on Husband's Affair With Kavita

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Shilpa accessorised her ethnic yet trendy look with chunky silver jewellery. She opted for chunky bangles, oxidized chandelier earrings, a Nath, and statement rings that completed her look. The actor left her hair open in side-parting styled in soft waves. For the glam, she went for heavy-eye makeup and brown lip shade.

What’s the price of Shilpa’s saree?

Shilpa’s embellished pre-draped saree set is from the designer Reeti Arneja’s collection and is worth Rs 46,000. It is available on Aza fashion.

On the work front, Shilpa is a judge of the dance reality show, Super Dancer – Chapter 4. She will be seen in Hungama 2, it will also feature Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash in important roles.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s ethnic yet trendy saree look? Yay or Nay?