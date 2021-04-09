New Delhi: Elegant and magnificent are the perfect words to describe actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and stunning looks. Her sartorial choices are note-worthy and never fail to impress. Be it a gorgeous saree or a bodycon dress, the Bollywood diva has been giving us major fashion goals for a long time. The fitness enthusiast gave us a dose of shimmer and shine through her recent Instagram post. Shilpa posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a colourful sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Oozes Oomph in Rs 45,800 One-Shoulder Cape With Gharara

Shilpa wrote, “A little bit of pink, a little bit of green…💓💚 A pinch of sparkle ✨ and a lot of sheen💫” (sic). Her sequin saree features a zig-zag pattern in the colour mauve and green. She teamed her scintillating saree with a contrasting pink sleeveless blouse. Shilpa looked like an absolute dream. Her saree makes for a perfect fit for the colourful summer wedding. For the photoshoot, Shilpa didn’t go overboard with jewellery or makeup. She opted for minimal jewellery with diamond choker and bracelet. She decided to let the bling all the talking. Also Read - Harman Baweja’s Wedding Baraat: Raj Kundra, Ashish Chowdhry, Aamir Ali Dance Their Hearts Out on Dhol – Watch Videos

Check out Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s post:

Shilpa decided to go with her signature middle-parted hairstyle, a pink lip tint, filled brows, kohl-rimmed and highlighted skin complimented her gorgeous look. As soon as Shilpa uploaded her stunning picture, fans and colleagues from the industry started praising the actor and her flawless self. But what caught our attention was her husband comment on her picture. He commented, “Mine mine mine 🔥🔥🔥” (sic) Isn’t that cute?

Well, Shilpa has been giving us major fashion goals lately and her summer wardrobe is steal-worthy. She looked beautiful in a one-shoulder green ghagra set by designer Nuper Kanoi. The one-shoulder cape with gharara is a perfect contemporary twist to ethnic wear.

The actor was styled by style curator Sanjana Batra.