Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty recently walked the runway at the most popular fashion show and looked fabulous as she posed beside the renowned designer Gopi Vaid. The Diva flaunted her desi sass as she wore the stunning lehenga with an ivory background featuring blue and crimson flecks. The 46-year-old was the show’s talking point as she strutted on the ramp with confidence, leaving the audience wanting more!Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Fierce Cardio Kickboxing Session at Gym is all Workout Motivation You Need- Watch

The actress ensemble was enhanced by a lehenga with pomp embellishments and a short matching choli. The blouse is of complementing embroidery with an ivory base featuring blue and red. The dress was devoid of a dupatta, and honestly, with Shilpa’s grace, we didn’t miss it at all! Also to embrace the look, even more, the actor went for the tattoos, which worked well with her magnificent sparkling lehnga, and gave off a boho look. The diva opted for wavy, open hair. Smokey eyes and light-brown lips created a brilliant, shining appearance to her sight. Also Read - 'If I Get a Chance To Laugh…':Shehnaaz Gill on Being Trolled For Looking Happy After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

SUMMER 2022-the exotic charm of “MARRAKESH” was introduced by Gopi Vaid. Her collection was all about the shine of superb foil and sequin embroidery in tribal ikat motifs, cheerful colours that reflected the excitement of summer weddings, and daring silhouettes in free-flowing georgette. The ace designer’s creation was a smash hit, and we absolutely loved it. Not just us but the audience also seem to approve of the look. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty is Giving us Major Cinderella Vibes in Rs 1.7 Lakh Silver Gown: Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved to be the woman of the moment as she lit up the ramp at the prominent fashion show. Our fitness diva once again proved that she is a fashion queen and her style statement has yet again wowed the audience.

On the work front, she has jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for the first schedule of her upcoming movie ‘Sukhee’. Shilpa announced her upcoming project on Tuesday by sharing a poster of the film on Instagram. Besides this, After judging Super Dancers, the actor is also now judging Indias’s Got Talent.