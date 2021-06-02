Scroll through actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram and you will understand her love for fitness. The actor recently took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of the pandemic. Also Read - India Logs 1.32 Lakh Covid Cases in 24 Hours; Deaths at 3,207 | Highlights

Shilpa posted a picture of herself doing a yoga asana, which said: “What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create — Buddha” Also Read - Post-Covid Care: Easy Steps to Rebuild Your Immunity at Home

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Post here:



“We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That’s when it’s most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember… this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive!” she added.

Meanwhile, the actor has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

Meanwhile, the actor’s family recovered from COVID-19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”. She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.

Benefits of Virabhadrasana/Warrior pose:

Virabhadrasana or Warrior Pose stretches the hips, groin and shoulders. This asana helps improve stability, balance, along with enhancing respiration and blood circulation.

How to perform Virabhadrasana/Warrior pose:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.

Keep your right foot at 90-degree angle and with your right toe pointing out, keep your left foot at 45 degrees.

Bring your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right.

Keep your hips square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

(With inputs from IANS)