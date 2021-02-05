Actor Shraddha Kapoor is sassy and stylish in her latest photoshoot. The ABCD actor caused a stir on social media in a black velvet gown that featured a thigh-high slit by label Aadnevik. As soon as Shraddha uploaded a new set of pictures, the internet went into a frenzy. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Rs 3 Lakh Bag Goes Perfectly With Her Chic Airport Look, See Pics

The black velvet gown is from the Autumn/Winter collection of 2020 which featured metal fringes and braided leather details. The enthralling pictures of Shraddha have set the internet on fire. She kept her hair open in loose curls and opted for subtle dewy makeup. Grey smokey eyes, mascara-laden eyelids, eyebrows on fleek with a dab of nude lip shade, Shraddha looks flawless! Shraddha has been styled by Namrata Deepak. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and completed her look with Steve Madden's stilettos.

Check out her pictures:

Shraddha dressed to kill and got love from both her fans and friends from the industry. Shraddha’s Instagram post received many appreciatory comments. While a few wrote how she absolutely slayed in that velvet gown, some social media users praised her effortless demeanor. The actor’s friend Lauren Gottlieb wrote ‘Now that’s a look‘, while a user wrote, ‘Ye Shraddha ko kya ho gaya? Aapni Shraddha Bigad rahi hai. Fans filled the comment sections with fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor kicked off the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s next alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also see Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Shraddha’s velvet gown is a head-turner and can be a perfect fit for your wardrobe. What do you think of Shraddha’s gown? Yay or Nay?