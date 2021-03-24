Shraddha Kapoor is Radiant in Rs 14,500 Lilac Floral Off-Shoulder Dress| See PICS

If you scroll through actor Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram, you will notice that her social media is filled with easy-breezy dresses, which are perfect for the spring-summer season. Her wardrobe is full of feminine, flirty, and floral outfits. She has a soft corner for pastel colours. The actor is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her parents, she has been giving her major beach fashion goals. For one of our outings, Shraddha wore a floral off-shoulder dress from the label Ankita. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Facing Casting Couch, Says 'I Was Asked To Sleep With Producer'

Shraddha sported a Trapeze dress from the label, the lilac off-shoulder dress featured deconstructed panels, a frilled hem, and ruched sleeves. The comfy dress is perfect for a beach outing and one can wear it with a pair of sandals or flip-flops or if you plan to visit a party you can pair the dress with heels. Also Read - Bungalow Aside, Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan's Bathroom Alone Looks Like a Modern-Day Castle| See Pics

Check out Shraddha’s post here:

Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha looks fresh as a daisy in these pictures. For the glam, Shraddha opted for dewy makeup with a dash of pink lip shade. She left her luscious hair open and posed for the camera.

What’s the price of Shraddha’s Lilac dress?

If you loved Shraddha’s outfit and wish to add it to your wardrobe then you are in luck. Shraddha’s off-shoulder dress is from the label Ankita and is up for buying. It is worth Rs 14,500.

On the work front, Shraddha has had a busy year with her back-to-back releases like ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. Her next will be with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the ‘Nagin’ trilogy.