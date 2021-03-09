You would not be wrong to say that over the years, actor Shraddha Kapoor has proved her love for pastel colours. Her wardrobe is filled with billowing silhouettes and pastel shades. Remember her lilac lehenga from Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s engagement or her powder blue number from the Diwali bash. The bubbly actor was in the Maldives to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani. She impressed the fashion police with her gorgeous bridesmaid outfits. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: Statements of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to be Part of NCB Charge Sheet

From stunning in a velvet bodysuit, dress, to lehengas, Shraddha stole the show at her cousin's wedding. For one of the functions, Shraddha opted for a custom-made lehenga by Padmini Kohlapure's label PadmaSitaa. Shraddha wore a pastel blue lehenga which a heavy and intricate golden embroidery on the border, it featured a deep V neckline. She flaunted her toned midriff and paired it with a matching dupatta. The dupatta had embellishment all over.

She accessorized her look with a golden choker, matching earrings, gold bangles, rings, and a watch. For the glam, Shraddha opted for subtle makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lip tint, and highlighter. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Not just this look, we were in love with her sky blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra too. She looked ethereal in the lehenga which featured floral motifs. We loved the soothing colour and tulle fabric. She teamed it with an ivory blouse. She opted for a statement choker with rubies and emeralds. The 34-year-old actor kept her makeup simple with pink lips and tied her in a bun.

Shraddha’s outfit is perfect for a friend’s beach wedding. Pastel works well and much in trend.

Did you like Shraddha’s look?