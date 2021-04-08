Shraddha Kapoor Soaks Up The Maldivian Sun in Rs 1490 Bralette and Beige Shorts

New Delhi: Actor Shraddha Kapoor is a beach bum and her pictures from the Maldives are proof. The diva is currently holidaying on the island for the third time this year. The Ek Villain actor treated her fans with Sunkissed pictures of herself on her social media. As soon as the actor uploaded her pictures from her vacay, her fans and colleagues showered her post with compliments. Shraddha who is on a relaxing vacation with her family shared stunning pictures wearing gorgeous outfits. The actor uploaded a picture of herself donning a blue bralette by the clothing label Zara and beige shorts. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar Looks Absolutely Hot In This Blue Bikini Avatar, Boyfriend Farhan Akthar Sends Love

Shraddha’s ensemble is the perfect pick for a beach or summer outing. The textured knit bralette is from Zara. The top featured a plunging V-neckline and crochet work all over. She rounded off her look with a pair of high-waisted beige shorts from the label Stradivarius. The shorts had an elastic ruffled waistband and came with a bow belt on the waist. Also Read - Chaalbaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor To Play Double Role For The First Time and She is Super Excited

Shraddha accessorised her look with a beaded necklace and a silver chain. For the glam, she decided to go for minimal makeup, glowing skin, nude lip shade, and eyebrows on fleek. She left her tresses open for the pictures. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Celebrating Her Dog's 10th Birthday Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today - Watch Video

Check out Shraddha’s pictures from the Maldives here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak)



What’s the price of Shraddha’s bralette?

Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha’s blue bralette from Zara is worth Rs 1,490 and is available on the label’s website for buying.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. Her next film will be with Ranbir Kapoor followed by the ‘Nagin’ trilogy.

What do you think of Shraddha’s pictures?