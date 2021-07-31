Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is stepping up her fashion game. The actor, who is busy with Bhuj’s promotions these days decided to ‘play with pink’ during one of her events. Sonakshi Sinha took to social media sharing a glimpse of what she wore during an event for Bhuj’s promotion.Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Twitter Review: Nora Fatehi's Song Receives Mixed Reactions, Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest

In the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha is looking stunning as she wore a pink pastel mini dress. The dress came with full sleeves which ended in flared cuffs. While Sonakshi looks gorgeous as she poses in this dress, she decided to complete her attire with a pair of pointed-toe silver bling heels. What added charm to Sonakshi’s look is her minimal make-up and accessories which include a necklace and multiple finger rings that had blue and pink stone studded on them. Also Read - Bhuj The Pride of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Present 'Greatest Battle Ever Fought'

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Playing with Pink (sic).” She also mentioned that she has been styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal. Her makeup is done by makeup artist Heema Dattani and hair by celebrity hairstylist Madhuri Nakhale. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in Metallic Thigh-High Slit Gown Burns The Internet

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha’s Pink Mini Dress Here:

This pink mini dress is from an Indian retail brand, Label Frow and originally costs Rs 6,500.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.