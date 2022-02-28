Suhana Khan lehenga pics: Suhana Khan has once again taken over the internet with her latest pictures on social media. The aspiring actor and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter can be seen rocking a white chikankari lehenga designed by her favourite, Manish Malhotra.Also Read - Suhana Khan Paints The Town Red in Stunning Red Manish Malhotra Saree, This is How Gauri Khan Reacted

Suhana is seen looking extremely graceful in her white on white lehenga that comes with a beautifully embroidered dupatta and a sleek yellow border on its edge. Suhana teams up her lehenga with a matching sleeveless and backless blouse, a pair of subtle jhumkis, a red bindi and hair tied in a wavy ponytail. Suhana further applies subtle makeup and kohl in her eyes to accentuate her look further. Check out Suhana Khan's looking lovely in a white chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Suhana Khan has been sharing a lot of MM-designed looks on Instagram. She also recently flaunted her hourglass figure in a bright red saree by the designer from his new collection. Suhana teamed up her saree with a sleeveless blouse, subtle makeup, a green bindi and a pair of statement earrings to go with the look. She had her hair tied in the same wavy ponytail that she seems to be rocking in her latest pictures.

Suhana is blessed with stunning features and the fans often compare her appearance with that of her superstar father. She is soon making her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archie comics. What do you have to say about Suhana’s pictures in white chikankari lehenga?