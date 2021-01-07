Actor Sunny Leone has a huge fan following on social media. She recently uploaded a slew of pictures while posing in a bathtub. The actor looks breathtaking in an emerald green jumpsuit, which features sequin work and a plunging neckline. She captioned the post, “Loved this look for Goa!!” Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Exquisite In A Red Sequinned Gown By Michael Cinco Worth Whopping 32 Lakh

Sunny is unmissable in a shimmery ensemble. For the glam, she opted for subtle dewy makeup with a dab of red lip shade, eyeliner, and filled eyebrows. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. Sunny rounded off her look with shimmery stilettos.

Check out her latest pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In other news, Sunny has lent her support to her designer friend Saisha Shinde who came out as a Trans woman recently. She sent Saisha her beauty products and a warm note which read, “Saisha, Transforming into who you are from the inside is not easy. I love that you are so brave and have taken the step forward to being exactly who you are. You are strong, loving, caring, brave and now the independent transwoman you were born to be. This is a little something from me to glam your already amazing world. I am with you always. TransWomen & Women Unite!!! Love Sunny Leone” (sic)

Designer Saisha took her to her Instagram stories to share this. Check it out:

The actor is busy shooting Vikram Bhatt’s action-packed web series Anamika and has been giving a sneak peek of what’s happening on the work front.