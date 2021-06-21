Sunny Leone marked International Yoga Day by posting a video from her fitness diaries on her Instagram feed and wished her 46.2 million fans, “Happy International Yoga Day.” The actor who recently turned 40 said, “Hot Yoga For Life,’ in her Instagram reel. She can be seen dressed in a blue tights and a turquoise tank top performing various asanas. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: 5 Best Yoga, Health Fitness Apps You Need to Have For Flexibility And Toning

She wrote, "Happy International yoga day!! Thanks @mandeepkaursandhu_ for always pushing me to be better!! Love ya! Hot Yoga for life! By the way I'm working on my balance! Lol things can't always look perfect." (sic)

Check out Sunny Leone’s post here:

The fact that Sunny Leone is one of the most searched Indian online is a known fact but what she does to stay so fit and gorgeous is often a mystery. The adult star-turned-actress is a fitness freak as well as a foodie and loves to eat and then burn off the calories. She loves to do cardio in the morning but she also is a fan of yoga which is now part of her lifestyle.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be sen in Veeramadevi, she will make her Tamil debut with this historical drama and war film. Sunny will be playing the role of the title character Veeramadevi alongside Navdeep in the lead role. The movie will also feature Nassar and Srinath in supporting roles.

Sunny is certainly inspiring us to get back in shape with this Hot yoga.