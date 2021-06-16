Taapsee Pannu Goes Sightseeing in Moscow Wearing Rs 10,500 Co-Ord Set

Actor Taapsee Pannu is having a gala time with her sister Shagun Pannu in Russia. Her pictures from Moscow will make you crave a holiday. The Haseen Dillruba actor is filling up Instagram with pictures of her vacation. Taapsee opted to visit Russia for her holiday with her sister, “so that they could surround themselves with colours, sit on the streetside, look at the sky, take a deep breath and say that all is well.” On Tuesday, Taapsee posted a picture of herself exploring the streets of Moscow on a scooter. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's Rs 1.8 Lakh Bag is so Tiny That Only Your Fingers Can Fit

Talking about her sight-seeing partner and her ride for the day, Taapsee wrote, "Let's woosh! My sight-seeing partner." She can be seen wearing a vibrant blue separate from the clothing label The Yellow Dot. Her outfit featured a cute bubble top with elastic at the sleeve and bottom hem. She teamed it with harem pants made from luxurious handwoven cotton. She accessorised her look with a pair of white sneakers, a Gucci Sylvie leather bag, and traditional jewellery. She looked stunning!

Check out Taapsee’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee completed her look with dewy makeup. She went for berry-toned lips and decided to leave her curly locks open.

What is the price of Taapsee’s outfit?

If you loved Taapsee’s comfy yet stylish look, then you can add it to your closet too. The outfit is priced at Rs 10,500 and is available in different sizes on the official website- The Yellow Dot.

On the work front, Taapsee is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Matthew. The murder mystery will release on July 2 on the OTT platform Netflix. Taapsee will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She also has Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Shabaash Mithu in her pipeline.