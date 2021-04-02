New Delhi: If it is Tiger Shroff, the one thing you cannot escape noticing is his super-hot bod. It is that stuff that driving the teenagers crazy and kids wanting to be Tiger Shroff when they grow up. To say the least, it is drool-worthy! We have seen what he can do with his fit body on the big screen in almost all his films so far. There is no one else who can perform the stunts and dance sequences that Tiger can so effortlessly. But all this has not been achieved overnight. It’s years of dedication and hard work that has got Tiger where he is when it comes to his fitness. Also Read - Mouni Roy Picks a Pretty Rs 5,200 Floral Anarkali For Her Stay at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center - See Pics

Ever since Tiger was a young boy, he’s been training in Martial Arts and gymnastics. Apart from that, he’s always practiced various forms of dancing techniques. He’s also been an ardent football player and still continues to play the sport, whenever he felt finds the time. Speaking about Tiger’s fitness regime, his trainer shares, “There is no special kind of workout we both believe and follow a scientific old school weight training routine. Tiger has always been an outdoor person, even before I met him. For his workouts, it’s mostly a combination of gym and outdoor sports that keeps him fit and agile.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Rs 4.45 Lakh Dress is A Pocketful Of Sunshine, Fans Ask Her Out On A Date

Shares a source, “Tiger has always been an outdoor person. He used to practise his gymnastics on the Mumbai beaches much before he entered films, when people didn’t recognise him. He has continued the hardwork and practice, even today after becoming a big star.” Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Shells Out Major Style Goal As She Nails The Denim-on-Denim Look

Well, for someone who’s known to be the young and happening action star, who’s given us some noteworthy action-packed entertainment, Tiger is geared up to provide us with more in the coming days. He’s presently working on high drama action films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. To do justice to such high octane films, Tiger never ceases to work hard at his gifted skills.