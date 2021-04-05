There is nothing unversed about the love for fitness that Tiger Shroff carries. The actor has given out major fitness inspiration to the audience, time and again. His love for fitness has translated into him giving out great action stunts in his movies. Also Read - Disha Patani Reveals Who Is Her Favourite BTS Member - Check Here

His gym trainer, Rajendra Dhole who has been with the actor for a long time, spills some beans about the actor's love for a chiseled body. He revealed that the actor has a mini gym at his place, due to the onset of the lockdown. He also added the fact that during the lockdown, when gyms were closed, Tiger had managed to buy a limited set of equipment at his own place to keep in constant touch, which helps him to manage his cardio routine with a strict diet.

There's no one else who can perform the stunts and dance sequences that Tiger can so effortlessly, and he makes sure to put out his A-Game in whatever he forays into. Tiger is the only actor in Bollywood to ace the space of dancing, fitness, and singing, effortlessly.

With high-octane action films under his belt, Tiger is all set to knock out the audience with his stunts. All his upcoming films require the actor to heavy stunts which are high on physical activity. He is presently working on high drama action films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath.