Actor Urvashi Rautela rarely fails to impress with her fashionable outings, especially when she's attending a wedding or a traditional event. After rocking a mint green lehenga at singer Neha Kakkar's wedding in October, the actor once again attended a wedding in Chandigarh this Monday. Urvashi chose to repeat the same colour she wore at Neha-Rohanpreet's wedding.

The actor wore a mint green pre-draped saree by UK based designer label Cherie D. The actor wore a delicate pre-draped saree that came with a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse. Looking totally aesthetic, Urvashi worked wonders in that colour and rocked her new saree look to the T. It was an ombre green pre-draped saree and the blouse had crystal detailing all over it. The saree, which is available at Cheri D's website for buying goes by the name 'Mint Rainbow Sari'. It is priced at Rs 87, 672.69. This is the discounted price while it earlier cost Rs 97, 340.30. Check out Urvashi Rautela dancing to the beats of a Punjabi dhol wearing the same saree:

Earlier in October, Urvashi attended Neha-Rohanpreet’s wedding in Delhi wearing a leather-work lehenga by designer Reynu Taandon. The lehenga was priced at Rs 2,80,000 and it was available on Reynu’s official website for buying. Urvashi styled the lehenga with gorgeous jewellery and hair tied in a wispy ponytail. The actor looked fabulous in her lehenga.

What do you think of Urvashi’s mint green saree though?