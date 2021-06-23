Actor Urvashi Rautela recently attended legendary actor Manoj Kumar’s granddaughter Muskaan Goswami’s Mehendi ceremony, wearing the most perfect outfit. For the ceremony, the actor was seen wearing a vibrant patola saree. For the unversed, Patola is one of the oldest weaving techniques in India and each classic Patola saree can survive for about 300 years and can even retain its colour. Also Read - Kriti Sanon Hates Squats, Shares Glimpse of Her 'Leg Day' in a Highly Relatable And Hilarious Video

Urvashi Rautela posted a slew of pictures celebrating the traditional weaves. She captioned it saying, "Wearing one of my most fav PATOLA SAREE made in GUJARAT ❤️‍🔥 Each classic Patola sari can survive for about 300 years and retain the colour. They are known for their flaming bright colours and geometric designs interspersed with folk motifs. ❤️‍🔥Bride Muskaan Goswami's Mehendi night vibes ". Urvashi's multicoloured saree with red borders and blue blouse is by designer Asha Gautam and is priced at Rs 4,25,500.

Not just that, Urvashi added the glam factor by opting for the perfect jewellery. Urvashi was spotted wearing bangles and rings from Pooja Diamonds worth Rs 24, 50,000. The neckpiece and the mang tikka which looks absolutely royal on Urvashi comes from Karan Johar's collection in Tyaani Jewellers which gives a modern take to traditional touch. The complete look of Urvashi Rautela for the Mehndi celebration night goes up to Rs. 58,75,500 and the actor pulled this look off with sheer elegance and utmost grace.

From the airport looks to red carpets everything has extra bling to it and Urvashi wears some of the most luxurious and expensive outfits which makes her stand out than the others.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actor recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi is starring in a lead role in Jio studio’s web series “Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra and Poonam Mishra.