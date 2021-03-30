Urvashi Rautela in Rs 69,999 Halter Necked Crimson Gown is a Hot Mess| View PICS

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices. The stunning actor is widely adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. Her fashion choices have always left fashion lovers in awe, and she has created new trends in the industry every now and then. For her recent appearance on the red carpet of the 66th Filmfare Awards, the Pagalpanti actor opted for a crimson-coloured gown by ace designer Monisha Jaising. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan on Art of Responding to Trolls, 'If You Take Potshot At Me, I Have Every Right to Take One at You'

Urvashi is a total stunner in that sultry gown. Her gown featured a halter neck, shimmery fabric, fishtailed silhouette, and it also had a matching colour satin fabric which was tied around at neck and hips. Urvashi shared a slew of pictures, with a caption, "you can look but don't touch " (sic). The actor amped the look by adding diamond and crystal bracelets from brands Curio Cottage, House of Shikha, Minerali, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Maison Valentino. She also opted for rings from brands including Curio Cottage and Aquamarine.

Check out Urvashi’s pictures here:

She carried a dollar bill-printed clutch from the label Oceana. She looked like a Rapunzel with a straight, long wig. She also shared her makeup look, Urvashi wrote, “Some Holi Inspired Eye Makeup Looks For Your Holi Party. Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that’s my shit. That’s my wave. Do it like that and I’ll repay it. Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid. Just like that, come my way.(sic)”

What’s the price of Urvashi’s dress?

Urvashi’s shimmery gown is from the designer Monisha Jaising, and retails at Rs 69,999. It is currently out of stock on the website.

What do you think of Urvashi’s look? Tell us in the comments below.