Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is elated. The stunning actor is the first Indian to feature on the list of the World’s Top Sexiest Super Models. She took to her Instagram to share this happy news and thanked her fans for the immense support she has received over the years. She shared a heartfelt note along with the news. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Breathtaking in a Kanchipuram Saree, Wishes Everyone a Happy Republic Day

She wrote, “First Indian to feature in Top 10 World’s Sexiest Super Model 2021 list Truly humbled! I swear to God, I’m amazed however I aspire to position first in something I made an attempt in, I didn’t strive any effort in my image/look/appearance~ it’s God’s gift to me Overwhelmed with the love showered from all across the world. Thanks a million to all my well-wishers, loved ones for making me smile & always being there for me. Thanks for all your love & blessings UR #love #UrvashiRautela (sic) ” Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Makes Jaws Drop in Her Blue Look Worth Rs 52 Lakh as She Shoots For Versace

Check out Urvashi’s post here: Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Exquisite In A Red Sequinned Gown By Michael Cinco Worth Whopping 32 Lakh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Other models who have featured on the list include Irina Shayk, Sara Pinto Sampaio, to name a few.

Urvashi has made India proud by winning several titles in the past including Miss Teen India 2009, Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011, and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011. Not just that, she also won the title of Miss Tourism Queen Of The Year 2011 and the coveted crown of I AM She – Miss Universe India in 2012.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a music video, ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite actor Mohsin Khan.