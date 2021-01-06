Actor Urvashi Rautela loves everything classy and stylish. Her fashion choices have always left us in awe and created new trends in the industry and we adore the style quotient that Urvashi Rautela brings to the table. Not only is the actress experimental with various out-of-the-box looks, but she also stays traditional with her classic Indians, bringing grace to all her fabrics. Also Read - 'I'm Not A Gay Man, I Am A Transwoman', Designer Saisha, Formally Swapnil Shinde Comes Out as Trans Woman

The actor wore an alluring red outfit recently and since then it has become the talk of the town. Recently, the Filipino designer Michael Cinco revealed the process of making the dress, he said, "It is an absolute delight to have Bollywood's young superstar Urvashi Rautela wearing the red sequinned dress and rocking the New Year event, the backless gown is giving all red fairy look to the diva and creating dazzling trend around. On detailing part of the dress, it is made of beaded tulle with exquisite details in Indian inspired intricate pattern. It took us 150 hours to finish this dress on the price value it's for $45,000 USD (approximately Rs 32,87,664). This is the perfect outfit for the kind of personality she is as she carries the look with so much grace.

Check out Urvashi's gorgeous gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Michael Cinco also designed the dress for Aiswarya Rai Bachchan which she wore for Cannes.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite TV actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

What do you think of Urvashi’s stunning gown? Yay or Nay?